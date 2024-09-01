Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. 85,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. Lakeland Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKFN

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $862,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.