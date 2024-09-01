Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. 194,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.