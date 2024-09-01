Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of FJUN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $650.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

