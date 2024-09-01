Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 168.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.67. 3,349,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

