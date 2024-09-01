Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 174,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

