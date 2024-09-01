Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $31,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 92,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $127.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.