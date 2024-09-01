Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.93. 1,916,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

