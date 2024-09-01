ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCA biopharma

Insider Transactions at ARCA biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,137.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 139,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,739.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,079 shares of company stock worth $1,667,254. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ABIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 290,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 30th.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $19.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.