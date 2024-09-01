ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Insider Transactions at ARCA biopharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ ABIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 290,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
ARCA biopharma’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 30th.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $19.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
