Avalanche Market Capitalization Reaches $9.00 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and approximately $151.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $22.24 or 0.00038435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,936,464 coins and its circulating supply is 404,933,364 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

