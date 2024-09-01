B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,567,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,480 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for about 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of B2Gold worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

