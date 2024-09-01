Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

