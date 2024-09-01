Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,605 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

