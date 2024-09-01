Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,386,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TROW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,377. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

