Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.87. 4,811,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,124. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

