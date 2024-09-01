BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,007,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $81.29 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

