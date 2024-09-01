BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,172 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.36 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

