Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires 129 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,017,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,467,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.10. The stock had a trading volume of 430,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,656. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

