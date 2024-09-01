Berry Wealth Group LP Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.48. 501,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

