Berry Wealth Group LP Sells 345 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Berry Wealth Group LP lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $297.85. The company had a trading volume of 111,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $309.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.36 and its 200 day moving average is $274.14.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,430. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

