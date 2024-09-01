Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,518 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

