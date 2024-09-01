BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.