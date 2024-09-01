BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Price Performance
Shares of BIOYF stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.
BioSyent Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioSyent
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.