Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,788,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,315,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,614,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,423,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BITB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 2,403,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,724. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.