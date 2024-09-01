Blast (BLAST) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.75 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Blast has a market cap of $179.75 million and $31.46 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,553,816,760 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,539,751,800.22831 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00961492 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $28,064,364.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

