Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.