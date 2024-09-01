Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

