Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 596,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

