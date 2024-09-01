Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

