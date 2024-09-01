Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in August

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,006.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF remained flat at $11.20 on Friday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.