Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in August

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,006.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF remained flat at $11.20 on Friday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.
Brembo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.