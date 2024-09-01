Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 27th

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

