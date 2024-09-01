Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 27th

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.