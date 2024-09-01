Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 27th

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
