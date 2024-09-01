Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 199,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

