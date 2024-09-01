Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

NEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 8,672,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

