Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 109 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $399.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.84. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

