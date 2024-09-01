Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 180,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

