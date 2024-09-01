Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

