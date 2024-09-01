Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 92.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $984.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $947.00 and a 200 day moving average of $953.28.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

