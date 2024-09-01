Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.