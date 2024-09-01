Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 352,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $628,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

