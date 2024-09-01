Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Canfor Trading Down 1.5 %

CFPZF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

