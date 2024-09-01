Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Canfor Trading Down 1.5 %
CFPZF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.27.
About Canfor
