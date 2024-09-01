Cass Information Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

