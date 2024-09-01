Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 13th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 23,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The stock has a market cap of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CASS
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cass Information Systems
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.