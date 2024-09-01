CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,465 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cook Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.