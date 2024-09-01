CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,465 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cook Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
