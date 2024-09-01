CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. 463,505 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.86.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.