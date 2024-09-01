CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,090. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.59.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

