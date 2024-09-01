Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,750,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 469,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $62.64. 10,806,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

