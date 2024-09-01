Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

