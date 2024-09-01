Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.