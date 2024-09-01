Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $661,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $63.87 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.