Citizens & Northern Corp Takes $398,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

