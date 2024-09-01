Claro Advisors LLC Buys 28,264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 154.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

