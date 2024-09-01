Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

